Former Lee Freshman band director sentenced to 10 years behind bars

A former band director at Lee Freshman High School has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a child that occurred several years ago.

Santiago "Jimmy" Zepeda III, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Zepeda was charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

According to the arrest affidavit, the incidents took place from Feb. 25, 2009, and Dec. 31, 2012.

The affidavit stated that Zepeda committed the crimes when the victim was under the age of 14 years old.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim stated that during the four years while the families were engaged in bible studies, Zepeda would "every single time he had an opportunity," he would commit a sexual act.

The affidavit also stated that Zepeda told the victim not to tell anyone.

The affidavit added that the reason the victim came forward was, "he heard that Zepeda is a teacher in Midland and was afraid that he would victimize someone else."

Midland I.S.D. administrators said that Zepeda began working for Midland ISD for the 2016-2017 school year and was assigned as an assistant band director to Lee Freshman and also did work at Lee High School.

Zepeda will have to serve at least half of his sentence before he can be considered for parole and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

