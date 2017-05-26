Veteran feeds veterans, first responders in the Basin

Larry Hinkle is a veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Based in the Dallas area, he's on a mission this year in which he calls the Lone Star Hump 2017. He's walking around the state to stop by cities and visit with veterans and first responders in the community.

Hinkle walked across the country from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, to Camp Pendleton, California, last year. This year, he's still walking but he's focusing on connecting with the people.

"The people that serve this community, this country, you see the smiles on their faces and you have that bond," said Hinkle. "When you surround yourself with people like that, the people in the Permian Basin, I can't put words on it. I'm just loving my neighbor."

He gave free meals to veterans and first responders at the VFW Post 4149 in Midland on Friday. He said it's his way of saying thank you to those who serve others.

"These are angels in uniforms," said Hinkle. "I'm living life right now. This is the happiest I've ever been in my life. It's because I'm back with brothers and sisters. It makes you feel like you're back in, you're hanging with your family. It's a selfless individual, you need to love on them if you can."

You can catch Hinkle walking on highways and he will be in the Basin until June 4. He encourages you to join him on a walk, e-mail him at larry@phaseline.org or follow his Facebook page here.

