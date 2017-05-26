Man arrested, accused of assaulting his mother with baseball bat - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man arrested, accused of assaulting his mother with baseball bat

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Michael Gonzales (Source: Odessa Police Department) Michael Gonzales (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

One man is behind bars accused of assaulting his mother with a baseball bat.

Michael Gonzales, 24, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Odessa police were called out to the 900 block of East 25th St. in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a 43-year-old woman and her son, identified as Gonzales.

Police said an investigation revealed that after they got into an argument, Gonzales grabbed a baseball bat and struck his mother twice on her left side.

Gonzales was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly