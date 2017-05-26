Man arrested, accused of assaulting his mother with baseball bat

Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.
A former band director at Lee Freshman High School has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a child that occurred several years ago. Santiago "Jimmy" Zepeda III, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. Zepeda was charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
One man is behind bars accused of assaulting his mother with a baseball bat. Michael Gonzales, 24, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Odessa police were called out to the 900 block of East 25th St. in reference to a domestic disturbance.
A motorcyclist was injured in an accident in Midland on Friday afternoon. The accident happened near the intersection of Midland Drive and Loop 250.
