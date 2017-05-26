Man arrested, accused of assaulting his mother with baseball bat

One man is behind bars accused of assaulting his mother with a baseball bat.

Michael Gonzales, 24, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Odessa police were called out to the 900 block of East 25th St. in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a 43-year-old woman and her son, identified as Gonzales.

Police said an investigation revealed that after they got into an argument, Gonzales grabbed a baseball bat and struck his mother twice on her left side.

Gonzales was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

