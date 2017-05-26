Motorcyclist injured in accident in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Motorcyclist injured in accident in Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A motorcyclist was injured in an accident in Midland on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened near the intersection of Midland Drive and Loop 250.

We're told a van failed to yield the right of way to a motorcyclist.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

