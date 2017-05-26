Man arrested for theft for the 9th time

One man is behind bars following a shoplifter call on Wednesday in Odessa.

Nicholas Harmon, 39, was charged with theft of property with at least two prior convictions.

Police said they were called out to Wal-Mart West on Northwest Loop 338 in reference to a shoplifter.

When officers arrived, they spoke with Harmon.

We're told an investigation revealed that Harmon concealed merchandise inside of his pants and left the store without making any attempt to pay for it.

Police said further investigation revealed that Harmon had eight prior convictions for theft of property.

Harmon was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

