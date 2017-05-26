Vehicle formerly owned by Jerry Seinfeld to be auctioned off at Midland auction

Car buyers, now's your chance to own some pretty cool cars.

The Dan Kruze Classics 4th Annual Midland-Odessa auction will take place Saturday morning.

There are numerous vehicles being auctioned off including a 2009 Lotus Exige S260 Sports Coupe, formerly owned by comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

If you're not interested in bidding, admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The auction will take place at the Midland County Horseshoe.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.