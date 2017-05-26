Vehicle formerly owned by Jerry Seinfeld to be auctioned off at - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Vehicle formerly owned by Jerry Seinfeld to be auctioned off at Midland auction

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
2009 Lotus Exige S260 Sports Coupe (Source: Dan Kruze Classics Website) 2009 Lotus Exige S260 Sports Coupe (Source: Dan Kruze Classics Website)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Car buyers, now's your chance to own some pretty cool cars.

The Dan Kruze Classics 4th Annual Midland-Odessa auction will take place Saturday morning.

There are numerous vehicles being auctioned off including a 2009 Lotus Exige S260 Sports Coupe, formerly owned by comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

If you're not interested in bidding, admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The auction will take place at the Midland County Horseshoe.

