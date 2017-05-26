Ector Co. aggravated robbery suspect arrested

One man is behind bars following an aggravated robbery earlier this month in Ector County.

Jubilee Clive Schulze, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery.

Back on May 11, Ector County Sheriff's Office deputies were called out to the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 7000 block of N. County Road West.

According to the report, Schulze displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register.

Deputies said the clerk complied and gave Schulze about $50 before he fled the scene in an 80's model white/grey Chevrolet pickup.

We're told later that afternoon, a deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description traveling on 42nd Street from Moss Ave.

However, Schulze was arrested on unrelated charges and the investigation into the robbery continued.

Then on Thursday, an investigator identified Schulze as the suspect involved in the robbery.

A search warrant was later issued and executed at Schulze's home and that where deputies found evidence that linked Schulze to the robbery.

We're told that Schulze admitted to the robbery in a voluntary statement.

