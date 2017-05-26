Soundwave tattoos...worth it or not?

Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.
An executive session meeting will be held next week to discuss management of the Reeves County Detention Center by the GEO Group in Reeves County. We're told the Reeves County Detention Center facility is owned by Reeves County but is managed by the GEO Group.
The Odessa Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a hit and run accident that happened Thursday night in Odessa. The crash happened at the intersection of JBS Parkway and Highway 80 at 9:45 p.m.
The GEO Group prison in Big Spring will remain open to house inmates. In a press release from the GEO Group on Friday, they were awarded a 10-year contract for the continued housing of criminal aliens under the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at the company-owned 1,800 bed Big Spring facility.
