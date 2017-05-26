Management of Reeves Co. Detention Center remains uncertain

An executive session meeting will be held next week to discuss management of the Reeves County Detention Center by the GEO Group in Reeves County.

We're told the Reeves County Detention Center facility is owned by Reeves County but is managed by the GEO Group.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning in Reeves County.

The Reeves County Detention Center has had two riots at the facility, one in 2009 and the other in 2012.

