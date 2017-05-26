Odessa police searching for driver involved in hit and run accident

Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.
The Odessa Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a hit and run accident that happened Thursday night in Odessa. The crash happened at the intersection of JBS Parkway and Highway 80 at 9:45 p.m.
The Odessa Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a hit and run accident that happened Thursday night in Odessa. The crash happened at the intersection of JBS Parkway and Highway 80 at 9:45 p.m.
The GEO Group prison in Big Spring will remain open to house inmates. In a press release from the GEO Group on Friday, they were awarded a 10-year contract for the continued housing of criminal aliens under the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at the company-owned 1,800 bed Big Spring facility.
The GEO Group prison in Big Spring will remain open to house inmates. In a press release from the GEO Group on Friday, they were awarded a 10-year contract for the continued housing of criminal aliens under the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at the company-owned 1,800 bed Big Spring facility.
The "flags-in" ceremony has been held every since the Old Guard, officially named the Third Infantry, was designated as the Army's official ceremonial unit in 1948.
The "flags-in" ceremony has been held every since the Old Guard, officially named the Third Infantry, was designated as the Army's official ceremonial unit in 1948.