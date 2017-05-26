Odessa police searching for driver involved in hit and run accident

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a hit and run accident that happened Thursday night in Odessa.

The crash happened at the intersection of JBS Parkway and Highway 80 at 9:45 p.m.

We're told an investigation revealed that Isaac Delbosque, 30, of Odessa, was standing in the median of the 1000 block of South JBS Parkway.

That's when, police said, a red Chevrolet Silverado, being operated by an unknown person, was traveling northbound in the 1000 block of South JBS Parkway attempting to turn right onto Highway 80.

Authorities said the driver of the Silverado failed to drive in a single marked lane and left the roadway before hitting Delbosque.

Police said the driver fled the scene without rendering aid to Delbosque.

Delbosque was taken to Odessa Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the driver is believed to be driving a red Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with four of the license plate numbers displaying 5439.

If you have any information on the driver of this vehicle, contact Investigator L. Waychoff at (432) 335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #17-11809.

