GEO Group prison in Big Spring to remain open

The GEO Group prison in Big Spring will remain open to house inmates.

In a press release from the GEO Group on Friday, they were awarded a 10-year contract for the continued housing of criminal aliens under the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at the company-owned 1,800 bed Big Spring facility.

“We are very appreciative of the continued confidence placed in our company by the Federal Bureau of Prisons,” said George C. Zoley, GEO’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re pleased to have been able to strengthen our long-standing partnership with the BOP with these important contract awards. Our Big Spring and Flight Line Facilities will play an important role in helping the agency meet its long-term need for high quality, cost-effective services that comply with the BOP’s mandated standards.”

In the release, GEO Group said they have a long-standing private-public partnership with the BOP that dates back to the 1990’s.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.