Lady bulldog tennis honored

On Thursday, two Midland High Girls Tennis players were honored for their historical victory.
Kate Daughtery and Allison Stewart were given a state championship trophy, medals and a special recognition from the mayors office.
Last week, the two won the 2017 2-6A Girls Doubles Championship.
That capped off their undefeated season.
What did the moment mean for them?
Kate Daugherty says. " I was just incredibly excited and I just wanted to go give Allison the biggest hug and after three years of hard work and dedication we finally finished it and we finally got what we were wanting."
" Its super cool, it makes you feel accomplished, that is for sure. Its a little weird because your season is over but you never lost, that is what makes it better." Said Allison Stewart.
