Hours at Presidio DMV office being cut

People in Presidio worried their DMV office was closed for good after seeing a sign posted on the door on Thursday, but we've learned it is not shut down.



However, the hours have been severely cut to one day a week.



The Texas Department of Public Safety sent a statement saying the Presidio and Alpine offices each had one employee. However, the employee at the Presidio office recently left the department.



For now, the Presidio office will only be open on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. with a one hour lunch break.



That means the Alpine office will be closed on Wednesday for the time being.



