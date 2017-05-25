Hours at Presidio DMV office being cut

The week of It was a near perfect week for restaurants in Midland and Ector County for the week of May 1 through May 5. However, one place in Midland didn’t meet the bar.
OPEC member nations plan to cut their production of oil for the next nine months. It's all to keep the price of crude up. A local oil expert says this is good news, but it wont be a miracle for the Permian Basin.
People in Presidio worried their DMV office was closed for good after seeing a sign posted on the door on Thursday, but we've learned it is not shut down.
Odessa police are on the scene of a car pedestrian accident.
A student has been arrested for assault following a fight that hospitalized a Lee High School student on Thursday afternoon.
