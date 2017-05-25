Student arrested for assault following fight at Lee High School

A student has been arrested for assault following a fight that hospitalized a Lee High School student on Thursday afternoon.



Midland I.S.D. said the fight took place in a restroom at the school just before the school dismissed for the day.

The badly bruised student was found near the restroom by campus administrators. Administrators said the student required immediate attention from campus nursing staff until the student was taken to the hospital by EMS.

We're told after reviewing video of the fight, campus police identified the second student involved in the fight. He was located and questioned.

The student has been arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

“The incident at Lee High School happened late this afternoon, prior to dismissal. Our campus administrators and district police officers responded immediately and within a few hours were able to make an arrest. The safety our students remains our number one priority. While campus administrators and law enforcement investigated, other MISD staff members provided support for the injured student and his family,” commented Woodrow Bailey, Director of HR/Communications.

The names of the students involved in the fight have not been released.

