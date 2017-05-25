Consider This... Memorial Day

It’s the known as the official kick off to summer: schools let out, pools open and the barbecues begin.

But at its core, Memorial Day commemorates the over 1.2 million Americans who gave their all for our nation. It is to remind us of the ultimate sacrifice given by many for the price of freedom.

Consider This, we continue to have men and women in uniform in harm’s way. Offer a prayer of thanks for the brave members of our armed forces and their families who continue to preserve freedom for you and me.

If the holiday finds you near a TV, NewsWest 9 is airing a two hour broadcast of the National Memorial Day Parade from Washington, D.C. at 3 p.m. Monday.



Let's pause, take the time to remember and have a safe Memorial Day.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.