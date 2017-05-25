Rollover accident reported at intersection of Business 20, Faudree Rd.

Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES)

Police are on the scene of a rollover accident in Odessa.

The accident happened at the intersection of Business 20 and Faudree Road.

We're told an SUV is rolled over in a ditch just west of the intersection.

Police tell us injuries have been reported on the scene but we're told they are non-life-threatening.

We're told traffic is backed up in the area.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

