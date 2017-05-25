Midland High School tennis stars recognized for state title

A few weeks ago we told you about a pair of high school tennis stars here in the Basin who were doing more than anyone else has done in more than 40 years.



They are Allison Stewart and Kate Daugherty, a tennis duo who just won state last week in College Station.



On Thursday, they were honored by their school and community for their undefeated 45-0 season.



A proclamation from the mayor was even part of the celebration.



The girls spoke with us about the feedback from the community.



"It's nice to get all the pride that we've experienced this year and give it over to the school and leave our mark on the school. Making a positive impact on the school and Midland as a whole community," said Daugherty.



"That was super cool, I knew the mayor was coming but that was cool. Just because it shows the support that Midland has given us and Midland High," said Stewart.



As a senior, Kate will be attending Southwestern next year.



Allison, who is a junior, is still deciding whether or not to stay in doubles or play singles next year.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.