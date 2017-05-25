No injuries reported following rollover accident in Midland

A rollover accident in Midland caused a traffic back up in Midland just before noon.

Police tell us they looked at surveillance footage to make sure they knew what happened.



From that footage, they say a white pickup tried to make a right turn from the inside lane which led a black jeep to crash right into the pickup and rollover.



Both drivers were written up after the crash.



The truck for improper right turn and the driver of the Jeep had no license and insurance.

