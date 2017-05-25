City of Midland using TransMaps to survey their roads

A few weeks ago we told you about a pair of high school tennis stars here in the Basin who were doing more than anyone else has done in more than 40 years. They are Allison Stewart and Kate Daugherty, a tennis duo who just won state last week in College Station.
As you drive through the city of Midland, you'll notice a majority of the streets are fairly smooth. The city is trying to make sure the roads stay that way.
Police are on the scene of a rollover accident in Odessa. The accident happened at the intersection of Business 20 and Faudree Road.
A rollover accident in Midland caused a traffic back up in Midland just before noon. Police tell us they looked at surveillance footage to make sure they knew what happened.
A man and woman are wanted for questioning regarding an attempted theft of over $2,900. We're told the theft occurred at JCPenney.
