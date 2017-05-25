Man, woman wanted for questioning in connection with attempted theft in Midland

Surveillance photo of man and woman wanted for questioning. (Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook)

A man and woman are wanted for questioning regarding an attempted theft of over $2,900.

We're told the theft occurred at JCPenney.

Authorities said the pair was seen leaving in a white Chevrolet Impala.

If you have any information, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS regarding case #170212029.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.