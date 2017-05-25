Driver ticketed following motorcycle accident in Odessa

One driver was cited following a motorcycle accident in Odessa on Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened at the intersection of 42nd Street and Golder Avenue around noon.

Police said an investigation revealed that a Black 2011 Ford F-150, being driven by Jack Cook, 61, of Cypress, Texas, was stopped facing westbound in the left turning lane of the 500 block of West 42nd Street. A blue 2014 Indian Chief Vintage motorcycle, being driven by David Smith, 45, of Odessa, was traveling eastbound on 42nd Street and a red 2002 Ford F-150, being operated by Mateo Soto, 18, of Odessa, was traveling northbound on Golder Ave.

Police said Soto made a wide right turn onto 42nd Street and struck the motorcycle, causing it to fall on its side and slide into the back of the black F-150.

Smith was taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Soto was ticketed for making an improper turn.

