Patriot Guard preparing for 18th Annual Ride to Remember

The Patriot Guard getting ready for the 18th Annual Ride to Remember.



It's happening on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.



All motorcycle riders invited to meet at the Permian Basin Vietnam Veterans Memorial, near Midland International Air and Spaceport.



There will be a memorial service at 9 a.m.



Riders will then head to Midland, back to Odessa, then on to Andrews for another service, followed by a BBQ plate dinner.



The ride is free and BBQ is $10 dollars a plate.



For more information, call Wild Bill at (432) 634-7803.

