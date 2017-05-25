Midland hits 100 degrees for first time in 2017

Midland has hit the 100-degree mark for the first time in 2017.

According to the National Weather Service in Midland, the earliest 100-degree day in Midland was April 21, 1989.

The latest first 100-degree day in Midland was July 24, 1943.

The heat is looking to stick around through Friday and into Memorial Day Weekend.

Be sure to wear loose clothing, drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks.

Stay cool out there, West Texas!

