Abbott signs crackdown on inappropriate student-teacher relationships

A man and woman are wanted for questioning regarding an attempted theft of over $2,900. We're told the theft occurred at JCPenney.
A van, a couple of cars and tires caught fire this afternoon in West Odessa.
UPDATE: New Mexico state police have canceled the alert for Marissa Bibiano. They say she has been found safe as of 4:30 p.m.
One driver was cited following a motorcycle accident in Odessa on Thursday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of 42nd Street and Golder Avenue around noon.
The Patriot Guard getting ready for the 18th Annual Ride to Remember. It's happening on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.
