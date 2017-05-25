Odessa police searching for robbery, theft suspect

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a robbery/theft suspect.

Authorities are searching for Robert Michael Navarette, 33.

Navarette is currently wanted for aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Back on April 9, 2017, police were called out to the Kent Kwik in the 1000 block North Grandview Ave. in reference to an aggravated robbery.

According to the report, the clerk told police that an unknown male subject attempted to take cash out of a register before threatening her with a knife.

Authorities said the subject fled the scene in a maroon Ford Mustang.

Then three days later, police were called out to the 7-Eleven in the 6000 block of Eastridge Rd. in reference to a theft.

The report stated that a male subject stole approximately $400 out of a register.

We're told surveillance video positively identified the suspect as Navarette in both reports.

If you know where Navarette is, contact Odessa police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference cast #17-07850.

