Van catches fire in West Odessa, firefighters extinguish flames - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Van catches fire in West Odessa, firefighters extinguish flames

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Photo of the scene following the fire (Source: KWES) Photo of the scene following the fire (Source: KWES)
WEST ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A van, a couple of cars and tires caught fire this afternoon in West Odessa.

Investigators say the property owner was working on the van and left to take a break.

When he came back, he saw the flames.

Fire officials say the tried to put it out but ended up calling 911 for help.

Firefighters from the city and several volunteer groups helped put out the fire but it was a battle because of the wind kept spreading the flames.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly