Van catches fire in West Odessa, firefighters extinguish flames

A van, a couple of cars and tires caught fire this afternoon in West Odessa.



Investigators say the property owner was working on the van and left to take a break.



When he came back, he saw the flames.



Fire officials say the tried to put it out but ended up calling 911 for help.



Firefighters from the city and several volunteer groups helped put out the fire but it was a battle because of the wind kept spreading the flames.

