Restaurant Report: 1 Midland travel stop makes low performers

It was a near perfect week for restaurants in Midland and Ector County for the week of May 1 and May 5. However, one place in Midland didn't meet the bar.



Chester’s Love’s Travel Stop at 5200 Cholla Rd. was cited for the following:



- Open employee drinks

- No labels on flour bin

- Uncovered pans of pizza in cooler

- Uncovered chicken taquitos in freezer

- No thermometer in cooler for chicken

- No thermometer for hot hold in reach-in warmer

- Microwave & toaster dirty

- Leak in ware wash sink



This resulted in Chester’s Loves Travel Stop being docked 18 points by the health inspector.



As we mentioned, there were several places with perfect scores in both Midland and Odessa. Here’s a look at Midland’s top performers:



- Kent Kwik #318 (4709 N. Midkiff Rd.)

- Kent Kwik #308 (3300 N. Midkiff Rd.)

- Dollar General (10404 FM 307)



Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- 7-Eleven (1101 E. 42nd St.)

- Long John Silver’s (1418 N. County Rd.)

- Chihua’s (2970 S. W. County Rd.)

- Harmony Health Food (3110 E. University Blvd.)

- Rivera’s Fish Taco (2406 Walnut Ave.)



