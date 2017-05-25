30 rolls of contraband Mexican bologna seized

Officers at the Santa Teresa port seized 30 rolls of contraband bologna.

The product is prohibited because it’s made of pork and has the potential of bringing diseases to the U.S.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the driver of a Toyota Highlander made a negative declaration for any agriculture products at about 9:45 Wednesday night.

Upon secondary inspection, the rolls were found under toys and personal belongings.

The bologna was seized and destroyed and the driver was fined $1,000.

