Dog gets makeover after being rescued by local man

A lucky dog has a new look after a local man found and rescued her. Glen Burchell took to social media to share how he found the neglected dog on the road and he couldn't bare to leave her there.
The Odessa Police Department will begin Operation High School Graduation Safe Night Thursday night.
It's no mystery panhandling in Midland is growing, the city said they don't expect it to slow down anytime soon. With reports of panhandlers knocking on car windows and getting in the middle of roads, it's made us wonder what is the city doing to ensure everyone's safety.
If you drove down 191 this evening, you may have noticed some cyclists riding down the road. It was all for 12th Annual Ride of Silence to remember those who lost their lives from being hit by cars.
Power has been restored to residents in West Odessa. ONCOR tells us the outage was due to an equipment disturbance.
