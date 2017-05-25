Dog gets makeover after being rescued by local man

A lucky dog has a new look and a new life after a local man found and rescued her.

On Wednesday, Glen Burchell took to social media to share how he found the neglected dog on the road and couldn't bare to leave her there.

"I found this poor sweet little girl in the middle of the road between Garden City and Big Spring," he wrote. "Pretty much in the middle of nowhere!"

He says she was in poor conditions and it took him two hours to cut off matting and remove ticks and fleas from her body.

After feeling heartbroken, Burchell said he was going to make things right by her.

"Heart breaking to see this," he wrote. "She's going to groomers today and a start of a new happy life that she and every dog deserves."

After posting the before and after pictures, Burchell has received a great amount of positive reactions from the community.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.