Operation High School Graduation Safe Night to begin

The Odessa Police Department will begin Operation High School Graduation Safe Night Thursday night.

They will be on the lookout for underage drinking and drug use in parties through the weekend.

Odessa Crime Stoppers, ECISD, ECHD and UTPB police departments along with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office will also take part in the operation.

To make this a success, patrol units will be increased during the weekend.

