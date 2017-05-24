Odessa College student trainer wins conference award

Student trainer awards. (Source: njcaaregion5.com) (KWES) -
Odessa College's Scott Lange has been named The W.J.C.A.C. Male Student Trainer of the Year .
The conference made the announcement on Tuesday.
He has been a member of the O.C. training staff for 2 years.
According to The N.J.C.A.A. Region 5 website, he served 10 years as an army health care specialist in Germany and Japan before coming to Odessa.
Samantha Pena of South Plains College , won the female student trainer award.
