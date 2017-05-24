Odessa College student trainer wins conference award - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa College student trainer wins conference award

By Brian Wilk, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Student trainer awards. (Source: njcaaregion5.com) Student trainer awards. (Source: njcaaregion5.com)
(KWES) -

Odessa College's Scott Lange has been named The W.J.C.A.C. Male Student Trainer of the Year .

The conference made the announcement on Tuesday.

He has been a member of the O.C. training staff for 2 years.

According to The N.J.C.A.A. Region 5 website, he served 10 years as an army health care specialist in Germany and Japan before coming to Odessa.

Samantha Pena of South Plains College , won the female student trainer award.

Copyright. 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly