Jackalopes hire new associate head coach

The Odessa Jackalopes have a familiar face returning to the coaching staff.

On Wednesday, the team announced, Cody Campbell was hired as the teams new associate head coach.

The 25 year old played 3 years in the U.S.H.L.

Then he he played for Niagara University for parts of 3 seasons.

In 2013 he joined the jackalopes staff as a goaltending coach for two seasons.

This past season he was in Colorado Springs as the head coach of the Colorado Springs Tigers 16U team.

