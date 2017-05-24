Jackalopes hire new associate head coach - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Jackalopes hire new associate head coach

By Brian Wilk, Sports Director
Cody Campbell. (Source: www.jackalopes.org) Cody Campbell. (Source: www.jackalopes.org)
The Odessa Jackalopes have a familiar face returning to the coaching staff.
On Wednesday, the team announced, Cody Campbell was hired as the teams new associate head coach.
The 25 year old played 3 years in the U.S.H.L.
Then he he played for Niagara University for parts of 3 seasons. 
In 2013 he joined the jackalopes staff as a goaltending coach for two seasons. 
This past season he was in Colorado Springs as the head coach of the Colorado Springs Tigers 16U team.

