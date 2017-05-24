Midland-Odessa FC talks about perfect start

Through the first two games of the season, Midland-Odessa FC is undefeated.

They have scored five goals and have not allowed a single goal.

What do they feel is the teams best strength?

NewsWest 9 Sports Director Brian Wilk caught up with the team, Wednesday afternoon.

Midfielder Hamish Ritchie says. " Everyone has bonded together really well. Everything just seems to be working. Going forward we are good, defensively we are very solid at midfield."

Forward Darius Strambler says. " I think because all the guys come in and everyone is a good player. So we all just naturally click and we have a lot of good players together, so we all have that soccer knowledge. Everything just clicks like that and it just works for us."

" Offensively and defensively we are out competing other teams. I mean it has been simple for us to break down our position and and counter attack. I know teams have been struggling to deal with our pace up front as well. I think going into the next few games we can be very confident and especially on the road as well. I think teams will struggle to cope with our pace defensively, we have been unbelievable, two shut outs and as darius said, we just have a team that clicks really well, we are all from different schools but it does not matter, we are all top players and we feel confident going into any game, that we can beat anyone. " Said goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

Midland-Odessa FC next game is Saturday versus The Fort Worth Vaqueros.

