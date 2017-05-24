Over 2,000 customers without power in West Odessa

Over 2,000 customers are currently without power in West Odessa.

Currently, ONCOR is reporting 2,309 customers are without power in the area of W. 3rd Street and N. Moss Avenue.

The exact cause for the outage is unknown at this time.

However, ONCOR is reporting power restoration time to be at 9:30 p.m.

For the latest on the outage, visit the ONCOR Stormcenter website at http://stormcenter.oncor.com/external/default.html.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.