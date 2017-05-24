Super Kids Exhibit coming to the Midland Centennial Library

Keep Midland Beautiful wants all super kids to help save the world.



It’s a new, hands-on, traveling exhibit that empowers kids to reduce, reuse, repair and recycle.



It’s also the biggest square footage exhibit to be held at the Midland Centennial Library.



Based on the children’s book “George Saves the World by Lunchtime,” kids are encouraged to do their part.



Amanda Byrom the Executive Director of Keep Midland Beautiful said, “All the different areas, the house, the reused charity shop, the recycling center, the cycling shop, they all show kids how they can be everyday heroes by doing the things that help the earth.”



The exhibit will be at the Midland Centennial Library from June 3, 2017 - Sept. 10, 2017.



