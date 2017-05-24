Super Kids Exhibit coming to the Midland Centennial Library

Keep Midland Beautiful wants all super kids to help save the world. It’s a new, hands-on, traveling exhibit, that empowers kids to reduse, reuse, repair and recycle.
If you want to take a look at the works of a renowned artist, then head on over to the Ellen Noel Art Museum in Odessa. “15-Minutes of Fame” by Andy Warhol is being installed in the Patron’s Gallery of the Museum.
An Odessa woman is accused of walking into a dealership on Monday and trying to buy a nearly $50,000 car in someone else's name. Police say China Mendenhall went through all of the paperwork for her to drive away in a 2017 Dodge Charger using someone else's information.
The Lee High School Orchestra tells us there will be added security for their concert for the Queen of England in June. The StrictLEE Strings will still be traveling to London to play at Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Jubillee Celebration on June 8.
A Midland man is dead following an afternoon crash in Reeves County on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 285 and County Road 402, just before 2:15 p.m.
