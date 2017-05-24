Andy Warhol exhibit coming to the Ellen Noel Art Museum in Odessa

If you want to take a look at the works of a renowned artist, then head on over to the Ellen Noel Art Museum in Odessa.

“15 Minutes of Fame” by Andy Warhol is being installed in the Patron’s Gallery of the museum.



The exhibit is made up of 50-original Warhol prints, including the world-famous Marilyn Monroe print.



There will be an opening reception next Thursday at 6 p.m.



It’s free and open to the public.



The Museum hopes everyone will show up in their best Warhol inspired outfit.

