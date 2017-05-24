Odessa woman accused of trying to buy vehicle in someone else's name

An Odessa woman is accused of walking into a dealership on Monday and trying to buy a nearly $50,000 car in someone else's name.



Police say China Mendenhall went through all of the paperwork for her to drive away in a 2017 Dodge Charger using someone else's information.



Police say Mendenhall had the victim's date of birth, social security number and could even forge their signature.



Luckily, the victim reached out to the dealership to put the sale on hold.



Mendenhall is facing two felony fraud charges.



