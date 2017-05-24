Lee High School Orchestra preparing to perform for Queen Elizabeth

The Lee High School Orchestra tells us there will be added security for their concert for the Queen of England in June.



The StrictLEE Strings will still be traveling to London to play at Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Jubillee Celebration on June 8.



24 West Texas students make up the only orchestra in Texas chosen to perform for the queen.



They will be holding a farewell concert at the First United Methodist Church Thursday at 7 p.m.



The concert is open to the public.



