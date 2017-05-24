Midland man killed in Reeves Co. crash

A Midland man is dead following an afternoon crash in Reeves County on Monday.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 285 and County Road 402, just before 2:15 p.m.

DPS Troopers said a 2012 Ford F-550 pickup was stopped at a stop sign on County Road 402 waiting to turn north onto Highway 285.

The report added that the driver of the vehicle, Michael D. Denison, 52, of Midland, has an obstructed view of oncoming traffic on Highway 285.

Troopers said Denison failed to yield the right of way at the stop intersection, entered the intersection and collided with a 2013 Peterbuilt truck tractor traveling north on Highway 285.

Denison was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Peterbuilt truck, Donald W. Coburn, 70, of Odessa, was taken to Reeves County Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.