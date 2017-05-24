Report: Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott involved in car crash

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott will miss a second day of organized team activities on Wednesday after being involved in a car crash, according to NBC 5 in Dallas. ESPN's Adam Schefter also tweeted about the news after Elliott was in a car crash on Sunday.
Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott will miss a second day of organized team activities on Wednesday after being involved in a car crash, according to NBC 5 in Dallas. ESPN's Adam Schefter also tweeted about the news after Elliott was in a car crash on Sunday.
After a bond reduction hearing in Alpine on Wednesday morning, Chris Estrada's bond has been reduced.
After a bond reduction hearing in Alpine on Wednesday morning, Chris Estrada's bond has been reduced.
4 arrests have been made in connection with the death of Big Spring 12-year-old, Jose Hernandez.
4 arrests have been made in connection with the death of Big Spring 12-year-old, Jose Hernandez.
Graduation is right around the corner for Ector County ISD high school seniors.
Graduation is right around the corner for Ector County ISD high school seniors.
The Midland Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect.
The Midland Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect.