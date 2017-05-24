Report: Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott involved in car crash

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott will miss a second day of organized team activities on Wednesday after being involved in a car crash, according to NBC 5 in Dallas.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also tweeted about the news after Elliott was in a car crash on Sunday.

Ezekiel Elliott did not suffer any significant injuries in car accident Sunday, but Cowboys are being cautious now holding him out of OTAs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2017

Cowboys said Ezekiel Elliott suffered a hit to the head and he is being evaluated. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2017

NBC 5 in Dallas said no other details about the crash have been released.

