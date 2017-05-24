Report: Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott involved in car crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Report: Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott involved in car crash

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott will miss a second day of organized team activities on Wednesday after being involved in a car crash, according to NBC 5 in Dallas.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also tweeted about the news after Elliott was in a car crash on Sunday.

NBC 5 in Dallas said no other details about the crash have been released.

