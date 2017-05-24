Chris Estrada bond reduced for tampering with evidence - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Chris Estrada bond reduced for tampering with evidence

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Brewster Co. Sheriff's Office/ Facebook) (Brewster Co. Sheriff's Office/ Facebook)
ALPINE, TX (KWES) -

After a bond reduction hearing in Alpine on Wednesday morning, Chris Estrada's bond has been reduced in the case of Zuzu Verk's death. 

His bond is now $175,000 for one count of tampering with evidence and $50,000 for a second count of tampering with evidence. 

