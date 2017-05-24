List of Ector Co. ISD HS graduations

Graduation is right around the corner for Ector County ISD high school seniors.

A list of locations and times is available below.

Graduation Ceremonies:

New Tech Odessa

Thursday, May 25

7:00 p.m.

Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

Odessa High School

Friday, May 26

8:30 p.m.

Ratliff Stadium

Permian High School

Saturday, May 27

8:30 p.m.

Ratliff Stadium

