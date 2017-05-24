List of Ector Co. ISD HS graduations - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

List of Ector Co. ISD HS graduations

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Ector County ISD) (Source: Ector County ISD)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Graduation is right around the corner for Ector County ISD high school seniors. 

A list of locations and times is available below. 

Graduation Ceremonies: 

  • New Tech Odessa

Thursday, May 25

7:00 p.m.

Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

  • Odessa High School

 Friday, May 26

 8:30 p.m.

 Ratliff Stadium

  • Permian High School

Saturday, May 27

8:30 p.m.

Ratliff Stadium 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly