The Midland RockHounds were only able to score 1 run off Arkansas Travelers Pitcher Dylan Unsworth.

Final Score

Arkansas Travelers: 7

RockHounds: 1

Stats

Yairo Munoz: (2-4) (1 RBI)

Jordan Tarsovich: (2-3)

Corey Walter: (LP) (6.0 IP) (4 ER)

Dylan Unsworth: (WP) (7.1 IP) (1 ER)

RockHounds drop to 24-21.

