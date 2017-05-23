Silver Alert for missing man discontinued

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been discontinued.

----------

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Horizon City.

Authorities are searching for Lee Coleman, 75.

We're told that Coleman is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Coleman is 6'3" tall, 240 pounds, with gray/black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

He was last seen Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. in Horizon City, Texas, driving a silver 2012 Ford Focus with Texas license plate DD1H346.

Law enforcement officials said they believe this man's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Horizon City PD at (915) 852-1047.

