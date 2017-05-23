XTO Energy donates land to extend Mockingbird Ln. in Midland

Midland city roads are getting a boost from a local energy company.



XTO Energy donated more than seven acres of land to the city.



That will allow the city to extend Mockingbird Lane from Avalon Drive all the way to Holiday Hill Road which the city expects to help with traffic congestion.



"Just a great example of good private public partnership we've seen with all our oil companies but we recognize XTO and thankful for their contribution," said Midland Mayor Jerry Morales.



Midland City Council thanked the company for their donation and recognized Tuesday as XTO Appreciation Day.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.