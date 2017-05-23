Trailer home destroyed in afternoon fire in Ector Co.

Photo of the scene. (Source: KWES)

A trailer home is a total loss after it erupted into flames this afternoon.

The fire sparked up in the 6700 block of 25th St. just before 4:15 p.m.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out in about 20 minutes.

We're told no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

