Midland city council moving forward to fill old Midland Co. Courthouse hole

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
What used to be the Midland County Courthouse left a hole in the ground about a year ago. Now, the City of Midland is taking a step further to filling that hole in a plan to make the downtown area more lively.
Midland city roads are getting a boost from a local energy company. XTO Energy donated more than seven acres of land to the city.
A trailer home is a total loss after it erupted into flames this afternoon. The fire sparked up in the 6700 block of 25th St. just before 4:15 p.m.
Midland Representative Tom Craddick was able to get an additional $1.6 million in funding for the University of Texas of the Permian Basin's new engineering programs.
