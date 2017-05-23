Midland city council moving forward to fill old Midland Co. Courthouse hole

What used to be the Midland County Courthouse left a hole in the ground about a year ago. Now, the City of Midland is taking a step further to filling that hole in a plan to make the downtown area more lively.

"That was our goal is to get it to a position to where it's more attractive to citizens who are downtown, anybody who is downtown rather than just seeing it as an eye sore," said Midland Mayor Jerry Morales.

The city council voted to use dirt from the Midland Convention Center to fill the hole. Because the Santa Rita Hotel project fell through, the city says this option will save taxpayers money.

"As you know we were working with Santa Rita, in our agreement in our contract, we had X amount of dollars set aside," said Morales. "Those dollars are still there so we can use those funds and not taxpayer funds to fill in this hole."

There's no plan set in stone to what will be placed in the area. But the possibility of a park for outdoor events or a hotel is still on the table. The cost of this project is a little over $80,000 and although it's the cheapest, work wouldn't begin for another eight weeks.

"Even though it's a little more time, we'd like to be able to expedite this as quickly as possible and we'll get to be able to do it more properly," said Morales. "It's finally becoming a reality."

