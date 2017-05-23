Rep. Tom Craddick secures additional $1.6 million for UTPB engineering program

Midland Representative Tom Craddick was able to get an additional $1.6 million in funding for the University of Texas of the Permian Basin's new engineering programs.



Craddick said that because of the recent groundbreakings of the engineering buildings, as well as the developments of the petroleum and mechanical engineering programs, he pushed for more funding.



In a statement, Craddick said, "We all know that the Permian is a leader in the oil and gas industry. The expansion of the engineering program at UTPB will help to ensure that our area has the educated workforce that we need to develop our natural resources and keep our great state as a leader in the industry."

