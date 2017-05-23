Mosquito boom expected following recent rains

With the big helping of rain that we've seen in the past week, the West Texas mosquito population is about to boom.



It's up to you if you want to keep the mosquitoes out of your yard.



First, you should remove and treat standing water you have around your house.



You can use larvicides or something as simple as overturning any buckets or containers to stop the next wave of mosquitoes before they start.



"That is the best way and the cheapest way we can prevent mosquitoes from reproducing," said Susan Morris with Environmental Health.



Female mosquitoes can lay 100-400 eggs allowing the population to really boom when there's available water.



