City of Midland making minor changes to school zone start, end times

The City of Midland is making some minor changes to school zones. They're adjusting times when they start and end.



Every year, the city coordinates with Midland I.S.D. to look at any traffic changes that need to be made.



Before school zone times were changed to fit with the time that class at a school start and end.



That part was removed because there were two schools with crosswalks that weren't being used much during lunch hour.



"The reason we're doing this is so we can get traffic moving as efficiently as we can and do the most we can to protect students crossing to and from school," said City Traffic Engineer, Michael Pacelli.



Bowie Elementary and Abell Junior High were the only two schools that had their school zone times changed from all day, to the morning and afternoon, since they're located on major streets.



